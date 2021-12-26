HUNDREDS of York schoolchildren and scores of students had Covid in the run-up to Christmas, latest data has revealed.
City of York Council's weekly data tracker report said that 259 children of primary or secondary school age tested positive at 44 schools across York in the seven days up to December 20.
It said 67 people within the University of York community were self-isolating after a positive Covid test, and eight at York St John University.
The report also said that the highest rate of new Covid cases per 100,000 of population for the period December 12 to 18 was 1,288 for 10 to 14 year olds, 1,169 for 35-39 year olds, 1,168 for 25-29 year olds and 1,118 for 40-44 year olds.
In contrast, the rate for people aged 60+ was only 142.2 per 100,000 people.
