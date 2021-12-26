THE Government is said to be 'on a knife-edge' over whether to bring in new Covid restrictions in England, as rules are tightened today in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to try to combat the surge in Omicron cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated he will not hesitate to act after Christmas if required amid rising cases of the Omicron variant.

It is understood a Covid O meeting is yet to be scheduled as ministers await further data, but No 10 did not rule out the possibility one could take place tomorrow.

The Sunday Times said the Prime Minster was due to review the latest data tomorrow at a Cabinet steering committee of senior ministers.

It said a decision was on a knife-edge after latest figures showed rising hospital admissions.

It said 386 Covid hospital admissions had been recorded in London, which is at the epicentre of new cases of the Omicron variant, with Government sources saying restrictions would be considered if the number rose above 400.

The Government may choose to issue new voluntary guidance on limiting contacts rather than risk another damaging Tory rebellion by recalling Parliament to impose new rules beyond the existing Plan B measures.

Graham Brady, chairman of the powerful 1922 Committee of Tory MPs, told the Observer it was “time to move on from the lazy assumption that Government has the right to control our lives”, adding that Britons should “take responsibility for our own lives once again”.

Charles Walker, a former vice-chairman of the committee, told the newspaper he hoped emerging data would support maintaining the current course of action.

It is also understood that school closures are NOT being considered for January.

A source close to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “The PM and Nadhim are fully committed to keeping schools open, and there’s a shared commitment across Government to do so.

“Education is a top priority and school closures are not something being considered.”

In Wales, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants, and a total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.Two metre social distancing is being required in public premises and offices, and nightclubs will close.

In Scotland, large events will have one metre physical distancing and will be limited to 100 people standing indoors, 200 people sitting indoors and 500 people outdoors.

Tomorrow, up to three households can meet with a one metre distancing between groups at indoor and outdoor venues like bars, restaurants, theatres, cinemas and gyms.Table service is also needed at places where alcohol is served.

Northern Ireland is also bringing in restrictions today and tomorrow, with indoor standing events no longer permitted and nightclubs closing.

Socialising will be reduced to three households while up to six people can meet in pubs, bars and restaurants. Ten people will be allowed if they are from the same household. Only table service will be available.A two metre social distancing rule will be in place in public premises and offices.