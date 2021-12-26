HIGHEST parts of North and West Yorkshire saw heavy snow early today - with driving conditions treacherous on a number of routes including the M62.
Webcam images from North Yorkshire County Council cameras showed snow lying on the ground by the A6068 at Cowling Moss, near Skipton, at 8.30am today.
A little lying snow was also shown by webcam feeds from Grassington and Settle.
National Highways Yorkshire tweeted webcam images of the M62 covered in snow between Junctions 21 and 23 in the early hours.
It said the road had been treated but low traffic levels meant its effectiveness had been reduced.
Forecasters say today will see some more sleet in higher areas, with rain in York, but temperatures will gradually climb.
The week ahead will see much milder conditions arrive, with 14C forecast in York on Thursday and New Year's Eve, but with largely cloudy weather and spells of rain.
