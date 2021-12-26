POLICE have arrested 94 people so far in a crackdown on drink and drug driving.
North Yorkshire Police say it’s almost three weeks since they started their Christmas campaign to target drink and drug driving and the results as of noon on December 23 were:
• 28 arrests since last Friday
• 94 arrests in total
Of those 94 arrests:
• 27 were for drug driving
• 67 arrests were for drink driving
• 17 of these arrests were in relation to road traffic collisions
A force spokesman said: "The average breath alcohol reading is nearly twice the legal limit!
"And the highest breath alcohol reading remains one that was nearly 5 times the legal limit.
"Please celebrate safely and remember our officers patrol our roads 24/7 and are trained to spot the signs of drink and drug driving.
"If you see someone about to drive who is under the influence of drink or drugs then dial 999.
"To pass on any information about someone you know who regularly drives under the influence of drink or drugs dial 101."
