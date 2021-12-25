A CAR crashed into a ditch in a village near York on Christmas Day morning.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the single vehicle collision happened in Sand Lane, Wilberfoss, at 11.28am.
It said all the occupants had released themselves prior to the arrival of firefighters, who made the vehicle made safe by disconnecting the battery.
