MEET two York Christmas babies - born this morning at York Hospital.
First to arrive was Henry Bui, born at 3am.
His mum Kim said she and his dad Viet Bui lived near Clifton after having just moved over from California.
"In labour for one hour - two pushes - and he was out," she said. "Henry-mas. Mummy and baby doing well.
"Henry will be going home today to say hello to his sister and brother, who are excited to meet him. He completes our family of five.
"Thanks to the amazing team at York Hospital for all their support, hard work and the beautiful handmade gifts - made by Sue Cowley - we will treasure them forever."
Next to arrive was Olivia Rose Coulson at 7.33 am, weighing 7lb 1oz - 'the Christmas gift to her mummy and daddy, Josh and Siobhan, and her big brother Harvey,' said dad Josh, of Copmanthorpe.
*Has your baby been born today in York? Email a photo and details to mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk.
