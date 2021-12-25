A RESIDENT has sent out a Christmas message to people walking along York's riverside: Bah, humbug!
The sign has been installed below a window on South Esplanade, between Kings Staith and Skeldergate Bridge.
But there also signs of Christmas decorations inside the property, which suggests the resident's message from Scrooge is at least partly tongue in cheek.
