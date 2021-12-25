ONE of the highest parts of North Yorkshire has woken to a white Christmas - and more significant snowfalls are expected tonight.
Thomas Beresford tweeted a video showing a light covering of snow this morning at Askrigg Moor, in Wensleydale.
The Met Office has a yellow warning out for snow in the early hours of Boxing Day in higher parts of the Yorkshire Dales.
It says snow and strong winds will probably affect some higher elevations, leading to possible disruption, mainly to travel.
"Some roads and railways likely to be affected by snow or ice, leading to longer journey times by car, as well as by bus and possibly train services," it said.
"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.