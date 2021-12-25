HUNDREDS of households in North Yorkshire have woken up on Christmas Day to find they have no electricity.
Northern Powergrid said about 60 properties in Sherburn, near Malton, suffered a power cut at 6.52am.
It said the loss of power was caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment, staff were working hard to restore supplies and it estimated residents' electricity would be back on by 10.30am.
It also said another 360 properties in Wensleydale, near Leyburn, lost power at 7.49am and it hoped to restore their supplies by noon.
