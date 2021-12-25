A CAR ended up on its roof in one of a spate of crashes on North Yorkshire's roads on Christmas Eve.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews went to a single vehicle collision on the A65 at Austwick, near Skipton, at 5pm, in which a car was on its roof.
It said no one was trapped and firefighters assisted police with traffic management.
Another single vehicle crash happened at 11pm on the A1 near Bramham. Again, no one was trapped and crews assisted police in making the scene safe.
A third crash happened on the B6451 at the junction with Skipton Road. A spokesperson said this was a head-on collision at low speed.
"All occupants were out of the vehicle on crew's arrival and given precautionary checks by the Ambulance Service. Crews isolated the batteries using small tools and assisted with traffic management."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.