POLICE are stepping up patrols in part of York after concerns raised by residents.
North Yorkshire Police say they are working to tackle issues affecting the community in Foxwood and a couple of weeks ago, they met a number of Foxwood residents to talk about the issues affecting the community and carried out a survey to find out how locals felt about the local area.
A police spokesman said: "From the survey, we identified a number of areas of concern and we are now working together with our partners at City of York Council and the local community to target the priorities highlighted, in both the short and long term.
"In the short term the neighbourhood policing team and partners will be increasing patrols around areas of concern raised in the survey, including the bus stop, the area around the shops on Beagle Ridge Drive and the alleyway on Hatfield Walk.
"Longer term, we are working on a problem solving plan for the area as we understand that that short term actions alone do not prevent the problems reported to both us and our partners.
"With this plan, we will work in partnership with the council and local community to help find long term responses and solutions to the problems Foxwood has been dealing with for a number of years.
"Further information will be provided in the New Year on these proposals."
