POLICE say wildlife is being protected after a crackdown on hare coursing and illegal ‘lampers’.

Over the past few months Humberside Police say that in the East Riding of Yorkshire their Rural Task Force and Neighbourhood Police Officers have been working hard to protect wildlife.

The force say that hare coursing is reducing year on year.

Sergeant Jenna Jones from our Rural Task Force said: “I feel sure that people looking to target wildlife are now avoiding our area. They know they‘ll be dealt with robustly if they are suspected of committing offences such as hare coursing or ‘lamping’.

“We are one of the 30 forces across the country that supports ‘Operation Galileo’ which aims to deter and prevent rural crime specifically hare coursing.

“The fields in our region remain bare while the crops begin to grow again and attract travelling criminals to set dogs onto hares for sport. It’s truly barbaric and the wildlife it targets stand no chance of mercy.

“Over the past few months we have stopped and issued dispersal orders to a number of people suspected of wildlife offences and seized their vehicles and dogs to prevent them being used against our precious wild animals.

“Officers are also looking to protect our ‘green lanes’, particularly in the central Wolds areas, which have wintertime restrictions on their use.”

Between 1 November and 30 April a number of our green lanes are subject to Traffic Regulation Orders and are closed to motor vehicles during this period. Patrols have been taking place with more planned to ensure compliance.

We continue to appeal for people to help us and report any suspicious activity, Sergeant Jones tells us what to look out for, “Hare coursers often use old 4x4s and carry lurcher-type dogs in their vehicles. If you see any vehicle being driven in a suspicious way in our countryside please call us and report your concerns.

“We want you to report any suspicious activity to by letting us know as it is happening we can catch offenders in the act.

“Prevention measures should be considered by landowners such as preventing easy access by vehicles to land by using obstacles, gates and other barriers. This is one of the most effective measures that can be taken to frustrate and deter these criminals.

“Our activities against those looking to harm our wildlife will continue. Anyone who comes into our area to commit rural or wildlife crimes will find we are not tolerant of their behaviour and will make sure they face the criminal justice system for their offences.”



Please call 101 to report any suspicious activity – if you call us we will act.