A YORK pub will host a tribute competition and raffle on Boxing Day to raise money for a city charity which takes disabled and disadvantaged children on holiday every year.
The event at the Golden Ball in Bishophill, which starts at 3pm, is being organised by Bonnie Milnes, who says she has done this for many years on Boxing Day but last year's couldn't go ahead because of the pandemic.
"The tribute competition is going to be lots of fun," she said. "We did an Elvis competition in 2019 and this is going to open it up to any living or dead artist!"
She said the competition had a £50 cash prize and she was also raffling off pries donated by generous York businesses, including a two-night stay in Staithes, a night on a luxury houseboat on the Ouse and meals out in York.
"I understand some people are still very apprehensive about going out so this year the tickets can be bought through a justgiving page www.justgiving.com/boxingdaybash
"The event raises money for York charity HCPT Group 122, who take disabled and disadvantaged children on holiday every year.
"It’s an incredibly important cause which helps families when they need it most. The charity helped my family and gave us light and kindness when we were struggling and they couldn’t continue doing that for other families without events like this and the generosity of people around the city."
