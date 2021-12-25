THIS 'Merry Xmas' message was created on a runway at Rufforth Airfield using high tech software, a tractor and a lot of water.
Chris Hartley, of Trimble, used its agricultural GPS technology to direct jets of water from a tanker - pulled by a tractor driven by Roger Venton - on to the runway, leaving dry patches of tarmac to create the letters.
He said they had to wait for a moment when the tarmac was dry enough for the letters to be clear.
