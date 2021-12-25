A MOUNTAIN biker was rescued after suffering an ankle injury on Christmas Eve in Dalby Forest, near Pickering.
The Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team tweeted that it was called in by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to assist when the biker was hurt on the Dalby Forest Red Route close to Bickley Gate.
"After the administration of pain relief and splinting, the patient was taken to the roadside for his riding partners to drive him to the local accident and emergency for definitive medical care,"it said. "Fourteen team members deployed for an hour and a half."
