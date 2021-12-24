THE Covid rate has rocketed in York's latest coronavirus hotspot to 1,137.3 per 100,000 people.

The rolling seven-day rate was recorded in Heworth North and Stockton over the week to December 19 after 110 cases were confirmed.

The next highest rates were 995.3 in Clifton Without and Skelton, 899.32 in Holgate West, 889.5 in Tang Hall and 860.5 in Holgate East.

The overall rate for York was 762.5, while in North Yorkshire it was 525.5 and East Yorkshire it was 547.5.