A COVID outbreak has been reported in a York care home - and another seven homes have had a confirmed infection involving at least one resident or staff member.
City of York Council's latest weekly Covid data tracer report said the latest outbreak, involving two or more cases affecting staff or residents, had been reported yesterday at an unnamed care home.
