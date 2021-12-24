A SNOW warning has been issued for higher parts of the Yorkshire Dales on Boxing Day.
The Met Office yellow warning says snow and strong winds will probably affect some higher elevations, leading to possible disruption, mainly to travel.
BBC Weather says lower levels could see snow on Boxing Day morning, but is forecasting only sleet or rain for York, but sleet is also possible on Christmas Day.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.