NEW figures have today revealed a huge increase in the number of Omicron cases in York.
Thirty-seven cases of the Covid variant have been confirmed in the city, and another 201 Covid cases are provisionally thought to be Omicron.
The statistics compare with two confirmed and three provisional Omicron cases just a week ago.
There are fewer provisional Delta cases - 147 - than Omicron, but there are still more confirmed Delta cases - 321, with another 75 confirmed Delta plus cases.
The figures appear in City of York Council's latest weekly Covid data tracker report, which relates to the latest month for which data is available, November 21 to December 20, and to samples which have been processed in a laboratory able to carry out the required sequencing in order to identify Variants of Concern (VOC) or Variants under Investigation (VUI).
