January
Islands in the Stream- Thursday, 20
Kevin Clifton - Burn The Floor- Friday
The Rolling Stones Story- Saturday, 22
Moscow City Ballet presents The Nutcracker- Sunday, 23
The Johnny Cash Roadshow- Monday, 24
Round the Horne- Thursday, 27
Come What May - The Ultimate Tribute to Moulin Rouge- Friday, 28
Ross Noble: Humournoid- Sunday 29.
February
Two Pints Podcast - Live! with Will Mellor & Ralf Little- 1 February
Gangsta Granny- 3 to 6 February
Luther - Luther Vandross Celebration- 8 February
Nish Kumar- 9 February
King King- 10 February
The Magic of Motown- 12 February
We Will Rock You, 14 to 19 February
Dracula, 21 February
Midge Ure - The Voice & Visions Tour, 22 February
Ed Gamble: Electric, 23 February
Hello Again... A Tribute to Neil Diamond, 24 February
Ellen Kent's Madama Butterfly, 25 February
Ellen Kent's Carmen, 26 February
March
Tommy Emmanuel, 6 March
Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever, 9 to 10 March
One Night of Elvis- Lee 'Memphis' King, 11 March
Steve Steinman's Vampires Rock - Ghost Train, 12 March
The Rocky Horror Show- 14 to 19 March
Looking Good Dead- 29 March to 2 April
April
Blood Brothers- 5 to 9 April
BalletBoyz- Deluxe- 11 April
Johannes Radebe- Freedom- 12 April
Barry Humphries - The Man Behind the Mask- 13 April
80s Live- 15 April
Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners- 17 April
York Stage Ltd Presents Calendar Girls The Musical- 22 to 30 April
May
Fatal Attraction- 2 to 7 May
Paul Merton's Impro Chums- 16 May
Les Musicals, 17 May
Barry Steele & Friends - The Roy Orbison Story- 18 May
Midnight Train to Georgia- 20 May
The Gruffalo- 21 to 22 May.
Psychic Sally- 25 May.
The Simon & Garfunkle Story- May 27
Dylan Moran- 28 May
The Da Vinci Code- May 31 to June 4
June
That'll Be The Day- June 19
Some Guys Have All the Luck - The Rod Stewart Story- June 26
Walk Right Back - The Everly Brothers Story- June 27
Anton & Giovanni - Him & Me- June 28
An Evening with Fran Lebowitz- June 29
The Carpenters Story- June 30
July
The Rocket Man - A Tribute to Sir Elton John- July 1
The Dreamboys- July 2
Billionaire Boy- July 14
The Tiger Who Came To Tea- July 25 to 27
Back to Bacharach- July 28
The Drifters- July 29
August
The Osmonds- A New Musica- August 2 to 6
September
Al Murray's Gig For Victory- September 1
October
Mercury - The Ultimate Queen Tribute- October 26
Carole- The Music of Carole King- October 27.
Steve Steinman's Anything for Love - The Meat Loaf Story- October 28
Ladysmith Black Mambazo- October 29
November
Harry Hill: Pedigree Fun!- November 2
Fairytale of New York- November 3
The Commitments- November 7 to 12
The Cher Show- November 15 to 19.
December
