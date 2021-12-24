UPDATED 2PM: The road is now clear and the accident has been cleared. Traffic is returning to normal.
THERE are reports coming in of an accident causing traffic issues.
There's been a crash on the A59 at Upper Poppleton close to York outer ringroad and near Dobbies garden centre.
The road is currently partially blocked.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible as it's causing tailbacks.
More to follow.
