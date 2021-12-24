A YOUNG carer from North Yorkshire was invited to a Christmas Carol service at Westminster Abbey hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge.
Jasmine Clark, 14, and her family joined charity workers, emergency responders, teachers, and armed forces at the carol service which paid tribute to their hard work in communities throughout the pandemic.
Jasmine, from Harrogate, cares for her brother Dylan, 15, who has additional needs and health problems, and she also helps her mum with mental health support due to the lockdowns.
The Duchess of Cambridge is Royal Patron of Action for Children, which gives young carers a break from their responsibilities such as short trips.
Jasmine said: "I felt very special knowing that I got chosen to go to London and be part of this amazing opportunity, I can't express it with words, but I can say how grateful I am to be who I am today."
The carol service will broadcast on ITV at 7.30pm today, Christmas Eve.
