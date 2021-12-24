THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals has fallen slightly again - and there are none in intensive care for the second day running.
The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today that it currently had 46 confirmed and suspected Covid inpatients, down one from 47 yesterday.
It said six such patients had been discharged over the past 24 hours, bringing the total discharged since the start of the pandemic to 3,091.
There have been Covid patients being treated in ICU throughout much of the pandemic, but there have been none in intensive care since Wednesday.
