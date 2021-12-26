YORK has produced its fair share of famous names in the worlds of entertainment, sport and politics over the years.

Here's a look at just a few of them, some you may have known were born in the city, but others you might not.

DAME JUDI DENCH

The star of stage and screen was born in Heworth and was a student at the Mount School, a Quaker independent secondary school in York.

She is known for her work on the stage, in particular numerous Shakespeare productions.

Other credits include the 1990s BBC sitcom, As Time Goes By.

She has also appeared in a number of roles on the silver screen including as M in James Bond films alongside the famous spy played by both Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

She also starred as Queen Victoria opposite Billy Connolly in the 1997 movie, Mrs Brown.

FRANKIE HOWERD

The comedian was best known for his roles in a number of Carry On films and the BBC show Up Pompeii, set in ancient Rome.

His comic catchphrases included 'Titter Ye Not!' and 'No Missus'.

Frankie was born in 1917 in York, and spent the first few years of his life in Hartoft Street, Fulford. His family came to York as his father was a soldier and served in the army in the city, his mother worked at the Rowntree’s factory.

The comedian died from heart failure, aged 75, in 1992.

DAVID BRADLEY

The RADA-trained actor was a student at Catholic St George's Secondary Modern School in York.

Although an accomplished stage actor, he is best known for his wide-ranging screen roles.

He has appeared in TV shows including Doctor Who, Our Friends in the North and Midsummer Murders.

He is best known to movie fans for playing Argus Filch in all seven Harry Potter films.

Bradley also played Ray Johnson in Ricky Gervais' hit Netflix show, Afterlife.

JOHN BARRY

The legendary composer, real name John Barry Prendergast, cut his musical cloth in his native York.

He attended St Peter's School in the 1940s and was taught music by Minster organist, Francis Jackson

He is best known for his movie themes, including the scores for 11 James Bond films between 1963 and 1987, including Goldfinger and Moonraker.

Barry also won Grammy and Academy Awards for his scores to Dances with Wolves and Out of Africa.

His amazing career was honoured in 1999 with an OBE for services to music.

Barry died aged 77 in New York in January 2011.

SIR VINCE CABLE

Sir Vince is probably best known for being the leader of the Liberal Democrats between 2017 and 2019.

The Nunthorpe Grammar School student also served as MP for Twickenham in South London between 1997 and 2015.

He also served as Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills in the Coalition Government between 2010 and 2015.