PLANS to help revamp the area around a well-used railway station have taken another step forward.

The station gateway scheme aims to increase public transport use, encourage sustainable travel and upgrade the area in Selby.

Currently, on leaving the station, the view of the historic abbey is blocked by an industrial unit.

Now Selby District Council has acquired business premises which are key to the success of the project, and will help to regenerate a key part of the town centre and help to secure the town’s future prosperity.

The authority has purchased Selby Business Centre and will be working with the eight tenants to identify suitable new premises in the district.

Under the terms of their leases, they will be able to remain in the Business Centre while council experts work with them to identify potential alternative premises and to provide suitable expert business support.

The site is needed to allow a new plaza to be created, linking the railway station to the park, and town centre alongside a range of other improvements which will help enhance Selby - you can read the details of the proposals here.

The Gateway Project is one of three in North Yorkshire which have been awarded Government funding as part of the Transforming Cities initiative.

Negotiations over the future of the site had been going on for some time before the sale was agreed this week and legal restrictions meant Selby District Council was limited in what it was able to say about the purchase.

Cllr David Buckle, lead Executive member for Communities and Economic Development, said: “The purchase of the Business Centre is a very significant step forwards in bringing the Gateway scheme to fruition and it will help ensure Selby continues to thrive by making the town centre more attractive to both residents and visitors.

“The council understands this period may bring uncertainty for businesses based there and the authority will be working closely with them to identify suitable alternative premises elsewhere in the area.

“Selby District Council values the contribution they make to the economy and is determined to do everything possible to make their futures as secure as possible.

“For that reason, we will be offering the assistance of officers with specialist skills to help those affected in re-locating."