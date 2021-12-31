A FORMER York hospice boss has criticised the way staff were treated earlier this year over a lockdown breach.

Sue Spence, a retired deputy chief executive and director of clinical care services at St Leonard's Hospice, contacted The Press to raise her concerns over the dismissals of a nurse and two healthcare assistants, after they and 16 other members of staff broke lockdown rules when they gathered in a pub beer garden in May, before national regulations were relaxed.

She called for the ‘extreme decision,’ which she claimed had ‘destroyed’ the hospice's reputation, to be overturned.

Mrs Spence said she had retired from the hospice in 2011, having arrived in 1985, when it opened the in patient unit, and the last service she introduced was Hospice at Home.

“I was proud to receive an award from the High Sheriff of North Yorkshire in recognition of great and valuable services to the community," she said.

“For 27 years, I was totally committed to provide the very best Specialist Palliative Care alongside an amazing team of staff, that not only gave 100 per cent when on duty but then along with their families spent their spare time fundraising for the hospice.

“When I retired I moved away to Gloucestershire to be near my grandchildren. I am not in contact with any staff currently working at the hospice but obviously kept in contact with friends and colleagues, from whom I have heard what happened."

Mrs Spence said she had 'thought long and hard about whether to let this go, but the more I think about it, the angrier I get.'

She said she had decided she couldn't let 27 years of her career building up the hospice, alongside the 'most wonderful' staff and volunteers, be 'destroyed overnight.'

“I am aware I will have to be careful not to make matters worse for staff still employed by SLH but feel so strongly they are being very badly treated."

A hospice spokeswoman said that over the past 35 years, it had grown to be a 'highly respected and much loved organisation, known for its outstanding and compassionate care,' with patients at the centre of everything it did.

"We acknowledge and thank Sue Spence for the huge contribution she made and the work she did during her 27 year tenure at the hospice, up to her retirement and move out of the area in 2011, especially the development of Hospice@Home – which has been absolutely key to supporting patients during the pandemic," she said.

"We note that Sue confirms she has not spoken to any current staff to form her opinion – and would invite her to contact the chair of trustees to gain a more factual understanding of the situation."