POLICE have put out an urgent appeal for a missing man.

North Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal to try and find a missing 43-year-old man who has links to the county.

Owen is from the Brough area, but was last seen in Doncaster on Wednesday 15 December and has links to North Yorkshire.

He was reported as missing on December 18 and police have not released his surname.

A police spokesman said: "Extensive enquiries have taken place and are continuing, but we are appealing for anyone who has seen Owen to contact us.

"He is thought to be driving a grey Range Rover, which has roof bars front and back, side skirt steps, and is fitted with a static tow bar. He is also known to frequent rural locations.

"He is described as being 5’10” with short brown hair and with a beard. He is believed to be wearing a black cap and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue polo shirt and black boots.

"If you have seen Owen, or know where he is, please call Humberside Police with any sightings or 999 if you have an immediate sighting."