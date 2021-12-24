THOUSANDS of pounds have been raised by a foundation set up in memory of a York entrepreneur who tragically died following a battle with mental health.

York Round Table held a fundraiser in memory of its late chairman, Charlie Dallas Lancaster, and raised over £2,000 in one night.

The third annual charity quiz and curry night was held at Jaipur Spice. Charlie had led the event in previous years, but sadly he died last year aged just 36.

He was a former estate agent who went on to run multiple businesses in the property sector.

As an advocate for many local charities and a regular fundraiser himself, Charlie’s family and friends wanted to honour his dedicated community work and in turn set up the Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation earlier this year.

The foundation has since gone on to raise nearly £50,000 and was delighted to receive this donation at the York Round Table event.

The York Round Table are a group of 18–45-year-old men from York and the surrounding areas, who get together regularly to socialise and raise money through charitable events.

Charlie appeared in The Press many times for his dedicated fundraising work.

From helping York Round Table donate £6,200 to Carecent, a charity for homeless and disadvantaged people, to raising £2,305 for SASH Sleepout 2019, his impact was felt by many across North Yorkshire.

Speaking on their fundraising success, chairman Phil Winterflood, said: “Charlie was a very dedicated and much-loved member of our table, we were proud to host this important night to raise funds for his foundation.

“Everyone in the room will have been to a Round Table event before and will remember Charlie, so we were thrilled to see over 150 people attend the event and take part in donating £2,000 to the foundation.

“It was a huge success in spreading awareness of this important charity that ultimately will help provide better support for people with their mental health.”

One of the founding members of the charity, Charlie’s sister, Victoria Taylor said: “It was brilliant to see such a large turn-out at this event in honour of Charlie, it’s clear to see he inspired so many others throughout his lifetime.

“We are extremely grateful to receive this donation that will play a part in aiding the lives of others.”

You can donate to the Virgin Money Giving page by visiting https://bit.ly/2S8121G or the official Charlie Dallas Lancaster Foundation website https://cdlf.uk/

You can call Samaritans any hour, any day, on the free phone number 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.