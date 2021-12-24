The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shared his Christmas message for 2021.

Mr Johnson's full message to the nation is released on Christmas Eve.

In the leader's Christmas message for 2020, Mr Johnson encouraged people to read the Government's 500-page, post-Brexit trade deal after Christmas lunch.

So now, one year on, what are the key points from Boris Johnson's Christmas message?

Here's the highlights you need to know.

1. The Covid booster jab is a 'gift' in 2021

The Prime Minister is encouraging people across the UK to get their Covid booster jabs in his Christmas message - describing it as a “wonderful” gift to their families.

Mr Johnson said: "Though the time for buying presents is theoretically running out, there is still a wonderful thing you can give your family and the whole country, and that is to get that jab, whether it is your first or second, or your booster.

"So that next year’s festivities are even better than this year’s."

He later described the Covid vaccine as “an invisible and invaluable present”.

2. The pandemic is far from over

The Conservative leader has warned that “Omicron is surging” over the Christmas period.

The Prime Minister told the nation: “After two years of this pandemic, I can’t say that we are through it.

“How can I?

“When Omicron is surging, when we all know, we must together try to stop the spread of this new variant, we must test ourselves and take extra care when meeting elderly or vulnerable relatives."

3. 'The teachings of Jesus Christ promote the booster campaign'





The Prime Minister referenced the famous Bible teaching from Matthew 22:39 (King James Version): "And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.”

Mr Johnson said: "We have been getting that vaccination that protects us and stops us infecting others.

“And I hope I can be forgiven for taking pride in the immense spirit of neighbourliness that the people of this country have shown.

“Getting jabbed not just for themselves, for ourselves, but for friends and family and everyone we meet.

“And that, after all, is the teaching of Jesus Christ, whose birth is at the heart of this enormous festival, that we should love our neighbours as we love ourselves.

“And so let’s think of all those who are being good neighbours and thinking of others."

4. Boris Johnson thanks the NHS

In his Christmas message, Mr Johnson paid tribute to the work of NHS staff.

The Prime Minister gave thanks to “all those in the NHS working over Christmas, our care workers, everyone involved in the incredible vaccination campaign.”

I would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/xRSgirIVqa — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 24, 2021

5. Christmas is better than last year

The Prime Minister said: "We know that things remain difficult, but for millions of families up and down the country I hope, and believe, this Christmas is and will be significantly better than the last, in this vital respect that we can celebrate together with those we love and raise our glass to those who cannot be with us.

"And if this year you need a bigger turkey and there are more sprouts to peel and more washing up to do then that is all to the good, because these rituals matter so deeply.

"And I hope that people will enjoy this Christmas this year all the more keenly because of what we had to miss last year."