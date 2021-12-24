A WOMAN had to be cut out of her car after a crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the accident happened at 7.41pm last night (December 23) in Low Marishes near Malton.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews attended a single vehicle road traffic collision.

"On arrival the crew found the car had flipped onto its roof.

"A woman was was rescued from her car by crews using hydraulic cutting gear."