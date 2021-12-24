RESIDENTS are being warned to help protect their homes from burglars over the holidays.

North Yorkshire Police have put together a guide to help people in York and the county at large.

Here are some basic steps that you can take to make sure that your home is a harder target for thieves:

  •  Make your home look occupied by using timer switches on lights and radios
  • Close and double lock all doors and windows when going out – even if you are only away from home for a short period of time. Popping to the shops or nipping to a neighbour can be all the time a burglar needs to break into your home.
  • Always double lock your doors and windows when you go to bed
  • Keep all valuables and keys out of sight and away from door, windows and letterboxes
  •  If you have a porch light turn it on from dusk 'til dawn 
  • If you are working from home, make sure your laptops and electronic equipment are not on view.
  •  When not in use, store electronic car key fobs in a security pouch to prevent them being scanned by thieves to open and steal your car
  •  Make sure that tools and garden equipment are securely put away so that thieves don’t use them to burgle your house
  • If you have a key safe, make sure it is not visible to people passing by, but that anyone tampering with it can be seen.

And think about your online security as well:

  •  Don’t post photos of your presents on social media
  •  Don’t advertise that you are away from home on social media.