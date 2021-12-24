A WELL-KNOWN York businessman has died aged 96.

York coach hire and holiday legend, Eddie Brown died peacefully on December, 13.

Eddie had an amazing life transporting thousands of school children, holiday makers, clubs and societies around the UK and Europe.

Coach operator Eddie Brown Tours was one of Yorkshire's oldest travels firms having been established in 1949 when Eddie and the late Gwen Brown began their “Quality Coach Operation” in the Blacksmiths Shop in Helperby.

Starting with just one vehicle, the company grew over the years through expansion and acquisition, offering coach holidays, and coach hire for clubs, along with an abundance of school contracts in North Yorkshire.

Eddie and Gwen retired in the early 1990s, but Eddie maintained his interest in both the company and the industry. He would drive taxis for door-to-door coach holidays and often said that one of the true joys of working in the coach industry was meeting his customers, many of whom were close friends. He also enjoyed travelling on the firm’s holidays, feeding back observations to the management team.

However the firm was purchased by overseas investors in February 2014 and by December the same year had been put into liquidation.

While the holiday and day trip side of the business had been moved to another company within the investor's group, the school and bus contract arm ceased trading.

Eddie's daughter Deirdre, who previously worked for her father's business for 32 years, launched her own successful coach holiday venture Deirdre Brown Travel, teaming up with Winns coaches, in 2015.

Eddie leaves his daughter Deirdre, a granddaughter, Natalie and great-grandson, Albie.

His funeral will be taking place on Thursday, January, 6 at St Peter's Church, Brafferton at 1pm.

Donations to St Peter's Church and CE School, Brafferton.