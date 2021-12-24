TRIBUTES have been paid to a ‘true legend’ who lived for his music.

Jake d’Alquen, from Pickering, passed away suddenly last Thursday in hospital after contracting Covid.

The 34-year-old’s family described him as a ‘wonderful person’ who would do anything for anyone.

They said: “Everyone knew Jake and he saw the good in everyone and never had a bad word for anyone.”

Brought up in Pickering, Jake attended Lady Lumley’s School but his first and foremost passion was music.

“His music tutor said Jake was the most natural talent he had seen in years," the family added.

“Jake and his school mates played in his dad’s band Apathy Trio before forming Chu Ma Shu with his younger brother Max. The group went on to become one of the most popular bands on the local circuit with its string of mainly rock covers from Queen to AC/DC."

Jake, who has two young daughters, was passionate about live music and performing as well as promoting other groups.

His family said: “It was all about the music, he believed music brought people of all political persuasions, religions and backgrounds together.

“For Jake, music brought down barriers and was something for us all to enjoy.”

“Jake was also a very just person and hated lies, he was a big socialist and wanted people to love one another, which he thought could be achieved through music.

“The family would just like to say thank you for all the messages of love and support they have received from so many people. Jake was the most amazing, loving, genuine, gifted man that touched so many lives in a positive way - he was universally loved and he leaves a hole in our lives that can never be filled.”

Jake’s band Chu Ma Shu posted on their website: “We are absolutely devastated, and extend our deepest sympathies to his family and close friends who are struggling to come to terms with such a sudden loss.

“We have seen dozens of touching memorials on Facebook and other social channels. It has been incredible to see what we have always known; Jake was loved and respected by so many people. Jake bounced into the lives of everybody he met.

“Many people have been involved with the band over the years but we have always been a group of friends above all else.

“On behalf of Mike, Ash, Rich, Oz, and of course Lozz, Sam, and everybody who has been a part of our story over the years, we cannot express the depth of our sadness. There will forever be a hole in our lives.

“Our hope is that whenever you hear a song that reminds you of Jake and Chu Ma Shu that you will recall the good times we had together and take a moment to remember the force of nature that was Jake d’Alquen.”

Fellow band Wildfire said on social media: “Our love goes out to this true legend Jake d’Alquen - may he rest in peace! Love & prayers to all his loved ones.” .

Band Panda Lasagne, said: “Such sad news to hear the passing of one of our good friends Jake d’Alquen

“Jake always put a smile on your face whenever he was in the room. Best moment is when he dressed as a box of lasagne for one of our gigs in Pickering. In one of our much loved venues.

“It was a pleasure to share the stage with you. But most of all call you a friend."

A Just-giving page has been set up in tribute to Jake to help his family meet funeral costs and to set up a trust fund for his two daughters.

Carrie-Anne Brackstone, who set up the page, said: “Jake contributed so much in so many ways during his life through his friendship and his extraordinary musicianship. #Let’s give something back. Rest In Peace, Jake. You have left a hell of a big hole to fill in this community.”

A special celebration of Jake’s life will be held in early January.