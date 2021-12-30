PEOPLE in York are being urged to share their views on the e-scooter scheme being trailed in the city.

TIER, which runs the scheme in which people can hire e-scooters and e-bikes, has launched an 'industry-first' public consultation to give residents the chance to have a say.

TIER says participants will be able to use an interactive map to share comments and add images about parking, user behaviour and rider experience.

The feedback will be shared with City of York Council to guide future plans for 'micro-mobility' in the city.

The company says it is keen to hear from both users and non-users of the service.

Alongside the consultation, TIER will also be running an in-person session with Jessica Hall, York’s city manager, and Sight Loss Councils in the new year.

The session will discuss parking and incidents of pavement riding to help TIER understand how it can tackle any problems e-scooters are causing for visually impaired people in the community.

Georgia Yexley, head of cities for UK and Ireland of TIER, said: “Following our one-year anniversary in York last month, we’re looking forward to hearing the views of riders and residents alike and using this to improve our service across the city.

“As the sole operator for York, we want to ensure that we are providing a first-class service that not only supports green and accessible local travel, but crucially also suits the needs of the local community.

“With the trial running until at least March 2022, this consultation will help TIER continue to provide a safe, sustainable and inclusive form of transport as part of the urban mix in York.”

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, deputy leader and executive member for transport at City of York Council, said: “This is an important opportunity for residents to shape the scheme and help make it an even better fit for our city, whether or not they expect to use the service themselves.

“I’m glad to see TIER continuing to welcome the input of all residents.

"This consultation will help TIER improve the service in York to ensure that even more residents are able to consider this sustainable and convenient mode of travel as an attractive part of their travel options.”

E-scooters have been available to hire in York since October 2020 as part of a national trial led by the Department for Transport (DfT).

The scheme was initially due to last for a year - but was later extended.

E-bikes were also added to the scheme in April.

To share your comments on the trial and for more information visit https://tier.citizenlab.co/en/projects/tierinyork