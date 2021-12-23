UPDATED: The road has now reopened.
A MAJOR road is closed both ways after a crash tonight.
A169Live travel
The A169 in Pickering in Ryedale is closed both ways due to an accident from Bean Sheaf Lane towards Pickering to Thornton Lane for Ryton.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
A169Live travelA169 both ways closed due to accident from Bean Sheaf Lane (Pickering) to Thornton Lane (Ryton).
A169Live travelA169 both ways closed due to accident from Bean Sheaf Lane (Pickering) to Thornton Lane (Ryton).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.