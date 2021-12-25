A FORMER York rugby league player is making waves in a different sport as a new star in wrestling in the USA.

Luke Menzies, who had a loan spell with York City Knights in 2015, has swapped the rugby pitch for a wrestling ring as a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar.

Competing under the character name Ridge Holland, Menzies stays true to his Yorkshire roots.

Born in Liversedge, near Bradford, Menzies wears a flat cap to the ring, calls himself the Bother Causer and uses Northern Grit as a hashtag on social media.

He was moved to WWE’s weekly Friday Night Smackdown programme as part of their draft last October.

Local lad done good!



Yorkshireman Ridge Holland EXCELS to defeat The Swiss Superman 🦸 pic.twitter.com/bC9n0y92BG — WWE UK (@WWEUK) December 18, 2021

Menzies had been making a name for himself on the WWE’s NXT show over recent weeks and has now been rewarded with a regular spot on the flagship show.

He will join the likes of wrestling stars Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on the show.

Since joining Smackdown, Menzies has teamed up with fellow wrestler Sheamus on the show. He has also beaten fellow superstar Cesaro in a high-profile match shown on TV earlier this month.

His rise on Smackdown followed a length spell on the sidelines earlier this year due to injury.

Menzies broke and dislocated his left ankle, dislocated his knee cap and ruptured the patellar tendon on his right leg in a wrestling match last year.

He suffered the injury on an episode of World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) NXT programme, where Holland brawled with fellow wrestlers Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch after defeating the latter in a match.

As he caught Lorcan leaping over the top rope to deliver a cross-body move, Holland suffered the injuries and he had to be stretchered out of the arena.

During his rugby league career, Menzies also played as a prop for clubs including Batley Bulldogs, Hunslet and Toronto Wolfpack between 2007 and 2017.

Speaking previously to The Press' sister paper, the Bradford Telegraph & Argus, Menzies said: "Ridge Holland is just an extension of me.

"He keeps himself to himself, likes to be physical when the time is right and doesn't mind causing a bit of bother if the mood takes him.

"The hat he wears is an homage to Yorkshire heritage and the hardworking fellas that Yorkshire is synonymous with.

I dish out my own version of Northern/Yorkshire grit in the squared circle

"There's a slight Peaky Blinders influence along with a dash of Jack the Ripper and Bill Sykes from Oliver.

"I'm immensely proud of my Yorkshire roots, my boots have 'Made in Yorkshire' stitched into the back of them.

"Sometimes people in the States can't understand me and don't get my sense of humour but that's tough. It's me and I can't change my spots."