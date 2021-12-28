In the first of our three-part review of the year, STEPHEN LEWIS looks back at the continuing impact of Covid-19

AS 2020 drew to close a year ago, we all hoped that the viral Covid pandemic which had caused such damage and heartache throughout the year would at last be fizzling out. How wrong we were.

A new variant, known as Delta, had appeared late in 2020. Christmas was effectively cancelled for many - and as 2021 dawned, we found ourselves in the middle of yet another lockdown and another wave of infections.

By January 11, the number of patients with coronavirus being treated at York Teaching Hospitals Trust (which includes both York and Scarborough hospitals) had soared to 166. A few days later, on January 14, York Acorn Rugby Club made the headlines when it emerged that at least 12 people had been taken ill with Covid following a post-Christmas fundraising dinner.

The number of hospital Covid patients in York and Scarborough peaked at 242 on Tuesday, January 26.

But already, people were getting vaccinated against the virus. The first vaccines in York had been administered at the York Covid vaccination centre at Askham Bar on December 21, 2020. By January, the vaccination programme was in full swing, with older and vulnerable people being jabbed first.

By February, infection rates in the city began to fall - and by March 1, there were just 61 people with Covid being treated in hospital in York and Scarborough - less than a quarter of the January peak.

On April 12 York found itself officially back in business. ‘Non-essential’ shops, pubs and restaurants, plus Shambles market and businesses such as hairdressers, were allowed to open again after weeks of lockdown. York’s town crier Ben Fry declared the city officially open.

Sadly, Covid still hadn’t finished with us. Infection rates were lower, but the virus refused to go away. First and second vaccinations continued throughout the year. But on December 8, following the emergence of yet another - and highly infectious - ‘Omicron’ variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the introduction of ‘Plan B’ measures: working from home where possible, mandatory mask-wearing in shops and on public transport, and Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and large venues.

All the talk now is about the third ‘booster’ jab. But not everyone agrees with the need for restrictions - or vaccinations. Demonstrators marched through York on December 4 to protest at the prospect of mandatory vaccination for health workers. They chanted ‘No vaccine passports! No vaccine passports!’ - and insisted that the Covid vaccinations hadn’t been properly trialled.

