A facelift has been proposed to help fill a long-empty York shop.
York consultancy Blinch UK says the property at 17 Coppergate has failed to find a tenant “despite extensive marketing”.
Their application to City of York Council said the absence of a tenant meant the property was also "deteriorating."
It also said: "Coppergate continues to be limited by the legacy of traffic domination and narrow footpaths which are not conducive to a positive retail experience."
The premises was previously used by the Al Fresco sandwich shop.
The application said proposed changes would "provide a wider opportunity for potential occupants, but the constraint of the poor shopfront will not appeal to uses outside retail or small food and drink outlets as demonstrated by the long period of vacancy."
It further concluded: "The proposed changes will better relate this gabled frontage to the character of Coppergate whilst broadening the appeal to occupants through a more adaptable, subtly contemporary, design."
The council has yet to determine the application.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.