Spike was admitted to The York RSPCA via one of the RSPCA Inspectors after he and five other cats were found abandoned by their previous owner.

Staff at the centre were shocked and saddened by the condition of not only Spike but all of the cats. They were all extremely underweight and probably the worst the staff had seen.

After lots of TLC, good food and vet care Spike is now healthy and looking for a home to call his own.

Despite all Spike has been through staff at the centre say he is an extremely loving boy with a heart of gold. They say Spike is a very chilled out cat who spends most of his time snoozing in his comfy bed. His favourite times of the day are fuss times and then snack times. After being left with no food by his previous owner he is certainly making up for it now.

Spike has had a tough time recently as the staff had noticed that despite vet treatment for weepy eyes when he first arrived, his eyes were still bothering him and looking quite sore. After another trip to the vets, they diagnosed he had entropion in both of his eyes which would require surgery to fix.

True to form staff say Spike recovered from his surgery and took it all in his stride. He really is a true gentleman of the cat world.

Although from a multi-cat household, staff say Spike is much happier on his own as a single cat. He will also need to be kept as a permanent house cat due to a previous injury that has left one of his hind legs damaged. Staff will be more than happy to discuss this further with any potential adopter. The staff are hoping this will not put anyone off enquiring about him as he is very happy just lounging around in his comfy bed, he would be even happier if he was sharing a sofa with his new family.

After all Spike has been through staff at the centre would love to see this amazing cat in a loving new home, living his happy ever after.