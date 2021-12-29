A dog grooming parlour has been approved in a village near York.

Philip Johnson of Brayton, Selby, has gained planning approval from City of York Council to convert a small baby and toddler goods store at 26 Acaster Lane, Bishopthorpe.

A report by council planners said the application, concerned a site lying within a short parade to the south of the village centre, which has neighbouring units in use as a pharmacy, baker and sandwich shop and a hairdresser/beautician.

The report said: "Concern has previously been expressed by a consultee in respect of the potential impact upon amenity from dog’s barking and the manner in which the proposal would be operated.

"The applicant has however supplied detailed information to indicate that there would be two groomers operating at any one time although there would be occasions during the week when there would be only one.

"The premises would operate on a staggered appointment system with a maximum of four dogs being on the premises at any one time.

"Grooming would take place in what is at present used as the shop space at the front of the building and access would be via the present shop doorway.."

Planners concluded: "It is felt that the proposal would be compatible with the surrounding land uses."