A DRUG dealer is starting a lengthy sentence after he was twice caught supplying heroin and cocaine.

Mark Richard Bowden, 47, has several previous convictions for dealing in drugs.

Detectives watched him supplying drugs from his car near his home in Harrogate.

Despite being arrested and bailed, he continued to sell the illegal drugs.

He was jailed at York Crown Court for seven and a half years.

Bowden, of Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, admitted seven drug supply offences.

In addition to the jail term, he was also ordered to hand over £1,500 in cash found when he was arrested.

The money is believed to be the product of drugs sales.

Bowden was first arrested after he was seen selling drugs in December 2020.

On that occasion police seized £960 at Bowden’s home address.

He was released while police carried out further investigations.

On November 30, 2021, they arrested him for more drug deaing in Harrogate and seized £500 in cash and more drugs.

PC Michael Haydock, who led the investigation against Bowden, said: “The criminal actions of Bowden and other drug dealers like him are truly deplorable.

“Motivated only by greed to make cash through the exploitation of often young and vulnerable drug-users, they think they can operate without impunity or just receive a ‘slap on the wrist’ from the authorities if caught.

“Well, for Bowden, he can now think again. This substantial custodial sentence will hopefully hit him with an equally substantial dose of reality of the repercussions of dealing Class A drugs in our neighbourhoods.

“We will not tolerate it and will act on any information or intelligence about such activity to tackle the scourge of drugs, which can cause so much harm to individuals and to communities as a whole.”

Bowden was arrested as part of Operation Expedite, the North Yorkshire Police campaign against county lines drug dealing in the county.

County lines drug gangs are based in one area, often a city, and send people to deal in other areas, often towns or in rural areas.

Signs that a property is being used for drug dealing can include: increased callers at all times of the day or night, an increase in cars pulling up for short periods of time, people with different accents at a property, antisocial behaviour, the resident is not seen for long periods of time, drug-related rubbish such as small plastic bags and syringes, and windows covered or curtains closed for long periods.

Anyone with information about suspected drug-related crime should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Operation Expedite County Lines Team. Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. In an emergency, dial 999.