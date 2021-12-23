YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased further, taking it over the 700 mark - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 54, taking it to 720.8 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 372 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 32,894.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 17, taking it to 497.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 570 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 96,472.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 19 taking it to 538.2 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 330 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 55,731.
Across the UK, a further 119,789 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 11,769,921.
