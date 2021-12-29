YORK looks set for extra kebabs after planners approved plans at the former Brighthouse store.
German Doner Kebab sought to renovate the premises at 15 Piccadilly and install ventilation and other equipment for the kebab shop.
BrightHouse - next to York's Merchant's Adventurer's Hall - went into administration at the start of the pandemic back in March 2020.
A report by City of York planning staff concluded: "The proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area and there would be no adverse impact on the amenities of neighbours."
German Doner Kebab - a chain which began in Germany in 1989 but now has 70 branches in the UK.
The company's sales slogan is "Kebabs. Done. Right" which is displayed on the wall in its outlets.
It bills its food as "gourmet" with "premium lean meats", "handmade toasted breads", and "signature secret sauces".
According to its website, meats are imported directly from Germany.
The company did not respond to our inquiries for comment.
