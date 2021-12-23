A MAN has admitted breaking the law by shooting at wild birds in his garden.
Brian Mark Duggan, 43, was charged following complaints about his use of an air pistol at his home.
At an earlier hearing, he told York Magistrates Court pigeons locally had been causing a health risk.
“I shot the pigeons in my garden,” he said. “I wasn’t aware it was illegal to shoot the birds.”
Duggan, of Baffam Gardens, Brayton, pleaded guilty to using a weapon to kill or take a wild bird which was protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. The air weapon and its pellet ammunition were confiscated.
The offence happened between July 18 and August 1 last year. The list of birds protected by the Act was amended in April 2020, three months earlier.
