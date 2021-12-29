TRADERS fear disruption to their businesses when footpaths in three historic York streets are dug up for weeks of repairs in the new year.

But council chiefs today moved to allay the concerns, saying the work was essential and “multiple measures” were in place to reduce problems.

As revealed by The Press earlier this month, City of York Council says it is investing £350,00 to repair the entire length of Stonegate’s footpaths, a year after the carriageway - a separate part of the street - was resurfaced at a cost of £500,000.

Sections of Colliergate and Church Street will also be resurfaced.

But the plans have sparked concerns among some businesses located in the streets, which will now face construction work starting in January 2022 and lasting as long as nine weeks.

David Skaith, owner of Winston’s of York and chair of York Retail Forum, met with businesses on December 15, to discuss the impact the works may have on trade.

He said: “Business concern is obviously the disruption, can the work be carried outside of ‘opening hours’ possibly? Accessibility is another one - will deliveries still be able to gain access to the areas for morning drop offs?

“The work does need doing, all at one level will be ideal, but nine weeks is a lot of disruption, so it’s key they stick to this time frame.”

However, one retail manager in Stonegate said: “I also live in York and support anything that will help to preserve Stonegate and keep it looking attractive and tidy.

“The work is going to take a long time, but if there was a right time to start it, then January is the best time with it being a quieter retail period.”

In November council chiefs held an engagement session for businesses, and used feedback to help shape plans for the works.

Councillor Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, said: “This work will complete the essential paving work to keep one of York’s busy footways in a safe condition - we want to do everything we can to support local businesses, and along with scheduling these works during the quietest time of the year we also have multiple measures in place to help mitigate the disruption they might cause.

“We have let businesses know that we are happy to install signage with their business logo to help mitigate any impact it might have.

“Dust and noise as a result of stone cutting will be minimised through the use of a designated on-site cutting station which will be shielded from public spaces.

“Doorways will predominantly be resurfaced outside business hours and hoardings will be covered so that businesses and the public will be protected from as much dust as possible.”

David added: “I’d like to see more drop kerbs or all the streets at one level so it’s better for disabled people, people with prams and vehicles will cause less damage, although I know that along Stonegate it is difficult to do this because most of the shops have basements.”