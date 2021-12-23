A YORK family whose restaurant was trashed just before it was due to open, has thanked the city for an outpouring of support, now topping £21,000.
Mona Al Maflehi and her children had spent weeks renovating the former Spread Eagle Pub in Walmgate, to re-open as Yemen Heaven before Christmas.
Tens-of-thousands of pounds of damage was done, leading to a fundraising campaign to help the ‘devastated’ family.
Family friend and business partner Rob Foxon said the help was “magnificent” and they did not expect so much.
“It shows that people are really generous,” he said.
“We really appreciated the kindness of the people of York. We thank everybody for this.”
The venue is now due to open a month or so from now, though much still depends on the repairs being carried out in time, plus any potential Covid-19 related restrictions.
After the break-in, Mona’s son Tom Yafai said: My mother is heartbroken and defeated and it hurts so much to see her like this.”
To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-my-mom-rebuild-her-business?
