A WOMAN has died after a two-vehicle collision in the East Riding of Yorkshire.
The woman was involved in the collision on the A1079 at Shiptonthorpe at around 2.45pm on Tuesday December 14.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Our thoughts remain with her family at this difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.
"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage from that time or moments before, to contact us on our non-emergency 101 number quoting log 267 of December 14."
