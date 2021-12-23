PANTO performances at York Theatre Royal have been cancelled until December 30 following a Covid outbreak.

A theatre spokesman said this afternoon that an increasing number of members of the Cinderella company were having to self-isolate , and this had forced the theatre to cancel performances of its pantomime Cinderella for a week.

"It is planned that the production will be back on stage on Thursday 30 December with two performances at 2.30 and 7pm," he told The Press.

"Box Office will be in touch with ticketholders as quickly as they can. We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding at this difficult time."

The theatre said on its website: "We are so sorry to have to tell you that, with great regret, we are having to cancel performances of Cinderella, our fabulous pantomime, up to and including Wednesday 29 December, because of an increasing number of the Company having to self-isolate.

"We are planning to be back on stage on Thursday 30 December.

"If you have tickets for one of the cancelled performances, you do not need to do anything at this time. Our friendly Box Office team will be in touch soon.

"We want to thank you in advance for all your support for York Theatre Royal at this difficult time. We appreciate your patience and understanding."

