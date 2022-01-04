FLEXIBLE working and adaptability will be key to success for York’s successful pandemic recovery to continue, says a key business figure.

Carolyn Frank, development manager for York and North Yorkshire at the Federation of Small Businesses, said York had had an 'incredible bounce back' from the worst of the pandemic during 2021, outperforming other cities.

But the Omicron variant had cast a long shadow over Christmas trading, and the outlook remained uncertain for 2022, she said.

Strong partnerships would stand the city in good stead to deal with future challenges posed by the pandemic, she said.

The FSB has welcomed open discussions with partners like York BID and University of York and our colleagues at the Institute of Directors and the Chambers, led by City of York Council.

"Keeping this dialogue moving and focusing us all on collective problem solving and developing a shared vision for the city is an overarching goal for 2022," said Carolyn.

She encouraged small businesses to get involved in the Good Business Charter accreditation scheme which recognises good business practices such as paying the real living wage and promoting a fair approach to zero-hours contracts.

"York becoming the first Good Business Charter City in 2021 has supercharged a community of like-minded, socially-responsible businesses to link up and aim high," said Carolyn. "The movement is growing rapidly in York; the benefits of this will be long lasting for the city economy.

"FSB will continue to lobby hard to level the playing field for small businesses, whether that is proportionate support against any pandemic restrictions, tax simplification and parity for the self-employed, reduction of red tape, or giving our members a channel to have their voice heard by policy makers.

"Small business is not all about growth and high profits, but often about social value, someone’s dream being realised or innovation coming to market, and this should be supported by government locally and nationally as we rebalance the economy after the seismic shocks of the pandemic.

"It seems now that we will be living with coronavirus for some months and years to come, and the rollercoaster ups and downs as variants come and go, perhaps regular booster vaccinations are also here to stay.

"Flexible working will be critical for companies to manage staff and supply chains, and adaptability will be key to success in business. With major changes coming to York with exciting projects like York Central, there are huge opportunities, but these have to be accessible to all, for York’s successful pandemic bounceback to continue."

"It feels that we are in a time of huge change, and FSB are excited for our members to be part of that and are privileged to support them through it and help them continue to play a major part in the local economy."

Carolyn added: "We have a busy programme of activity planned for 2022 both locally and nationally including masterclasses, networking, and policy development, and always welcome new members as well as volunteers to be small business case studies, spokespeople, and policy champions. Anyone who wants to be more involved to make the most of their membership should get in touch by emailing Carolyn Frank, local development manager at Carolyn.Frank@fsb.org.uk"