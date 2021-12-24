If you're looking for a new restaurant to try out but want to avoid the crowds, then look no further.

We've put a list together of the best restaurants that offer takeaways, according to Tripadvisor.

From Italian pizza to authentic Indian flavours, there is such a wide variety of food on offer in York.

See if your favourite restaurant made the list of best takeaways - as recommended by hundreds of Tripadvisor reviewers.

Buongiorno

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Location: Acomb Wood Drive, York, YO24 3XN

Buongiorno is not only the best restaurant where you can get a takeaway in York, but the top restaurant overall, according to Tripadvisor.

Beating over 600 restaurants in York, you can tuck into high quality Italian dishes and Mediterranean seafood.

Any customer walking into this Sardinian restaurant can expect a "Soulful Italian Experience", according to the Tripadvisor review section.

Takeaway food is only available if the restaurant is not too busy - so you may have to time your takeaway on less busy days for hospitality.

One happy customer told Tripadvisor: "I have lived in York for over ten years yet I would easily argue that this is the best Italian I have had in the city by far."

Dough Eyed Pizza

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Location: 7 Jubbergate, York, YO1 8RT

You can order mouthwateringly good pizza from this restaurant, the winner of a Tripadvisor's Travellers Choice title in 2021.

From a salami Napoli style pizza to a Shroomdog millionaire vegan pizza, there's lots of flavours to enjoy as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

One reviewer told Tripadvisor: "The pizzas.. wow! There is not much to say other than you must MUST try one - they were without doubt one of the best pizzas we have ever had."

Pairings Wine Bar

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Location: 28 Castlegate, York, YO1 9RP

Coming in third place, you can order European wines, cheese and meat platters from this Castlegate wine bar.

With endless five star reviews, you can taste Lomo Iberico Bellota pork loin, Duck Rillette, Fourme D'Ambert blue cheese, truffle cheddar and much more.

You can order from the takeaway collection service six days a week with the exception of Wednesdays.

One customer said: "The whole concept of the food and matching beverages works extremely well…then you actually eat and drink those and it takes it to another level. We had the most amazing cheese we’ve ever had (the truffle)."

Burgsy's burger, pictured. Photo via Tripadvisor.

Cafe FeVa

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Location: The Red House, 1 Duncombe Place, The Red House Antiques Centre, York, YO1 7ED

This impressive British cafe serves anything from soup and smoked salmon and prawn terrine to afternoon tea and mini Yorkshire puddings with roast beef.

The menu includes vegetarian and gluten free options - making it a great place for groups with varied diets.

One customer from Hasland told Tripadvisor: "There was a nice variety of sandwiches with scones and cakes, all the food tasted fresh and delicious. We were very full by the end of our visit."

Burgsy's

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Location: 9 Castlegate, York, YO1 9RN

The winner of a Traveller's Choice award, Burgsy's serves up juicy American-style burgers - available with a choice of different meats and fillings.

The independent family-run business sees the team prepare every burger by hand using fresh, local ingredients.

"Too many delicious burgers, difficult to choose," one customer told Tripadvisor.

Another said: "I can’t praise this place enough! Incredible staff, the nicest burgers I’ve ever had and a wonderful hidden gem."